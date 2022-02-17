No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senators

Delta Air Lines wants the federal government to create a comprehensive no-fly list that would prevent unruly passengers convicted of onboard-disruptions from traveling on any commercial carrier. A group of Republican senators say they are against that idea because it would “seemingly equate those passengers to terrorists.” The federal mask mandate remains in place on public transportation, which has been the cause of many in-flight incidents. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 17, 2022