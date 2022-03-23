IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
World No. 1 Ash Barty stuns tennis by retiring
No. 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, announces retirement at 25 00:40
Ash Barty, the number one player in the world, announced on Instagram that she is retiring from the sport at age 25. The three-time Grand Slam singles champion saying, "I just know...for me as a person, this is right."
March 23, 2022
No. 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, announces retirement at 25 00:40
