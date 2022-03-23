IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

No. 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, announces retirement at 25

00:40

Ash Barty, the number one player in the world, announced on Instagram that she is retiring from the sport at age 25. The three-time Grand Slam singles champion saying, "I just know...for me as a person, this is right."March 23, 2022

World No. 1 tennis player Ash Barty, 25, announces her retirement: 'I am spent'

