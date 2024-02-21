IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley vows to stay in 2024 race after South Carolina primary
Feb. 21, 202402:32

Nikki Haley vows to stay in 2024 race after South Carolina primary

02:32

With three days until the South Carolina primary, Nikki Haley is vowing to stay in the race even if she loses to Donald Trump. "I'm campaigning every day until the last person votes,” she says. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2024

