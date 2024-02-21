IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How a small family-run restaurant became a Los Angeles staple
04:20
TODAY anchors share their deeply personal stories of faith
07:35
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $525M — biggest since August
00:20
Beyoncé makes history at the top of Billboard’s country chart
00:36
United flight diverted after wing is damaged shortly after takeoff
00:24
Historic number of women join Ukraine’s army fighting Russia
02:34
Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans
00:28
Player with Down syndrome scores with help from opposing team
00:45
American Airlines hikes baggage fees: Will other airlines follow?
03:39
Jury selection begins for ‘Rust’ trial against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
04:23
Rescue crews save people in high waters after California storms
02:35
Watch: Horse runs down I-95 amid morning commute
00:37
Girl dies after sand hole she was digging at the beach collapses
01:51
5,000-pound satellite set to fall back to Earth this weekend
00:30
FBI informant who lied about Hunter Biden had ties to Russian intel
02:19
Now Playing
Nikki Haley vows to stay in 2024 race after South Carolina primary
02:32
UP NEXT
American ballerina detained in Russia on suspicion of treason
02:26
Full video: Savannah Guthrie talks faith with TODAY co-anchors
23:25
Hoda Kotb says she has ‘great love and admiration’ for Kelly Rowland
00:46
See New York's Met Museum exhibition on Harlem Renaissance
05:27
Nikki Haley vows to stay in 2024 race after South Carolina primary
02:32
Copied
Copied
With three days until the South Carolina primary, Nikki Haley is vowing to stay in the race even if she loses to Donald Trump. "I'm campaigning every day until the last person votes,” she says. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2024
How a small family-run restaurant became a Los Angeles staple
04:20
TODAY anchors share their deeply personal stories of faith
07:35
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $525M — biggest since August
00:20
Beyoncé makes history at the top of Billboard’s country chart
00:36
United flight diverted after wing is damaged shortly after takeoff
00:24
Historic number of women join Ukraine’s army fighting Russia
02:34
Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans
00:28
Player with Down syndrome scores with help from opposing team
00:45
American Airlines hikes baggage fees: Will other airlines follow?
03:39
Jury selection begins for ‘Rust’ trial against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
04:23
Rescue crews save people in high waters after California storms
02:35
Watch: Horse runs down I-95 amid morning commute
00:37
Girl dies after sand hole she was digging at the beach collapses
01:51
5,000-pound satellite set to fall back to Earth this weekend
00:30
FBI informant who lied about Hunter Biden had ties to Russian intel
02:19
Now Playing
Nikki Haley vows to stay in 2024 race after South Carolina primary
02:32
UP NEXT
American ballerina detained in Russia on suspicion of treason
02:26
Full video: Savannah Guthrie talks faith with TODAY co-anchors
23:25
Hoda Kotb says she has ‘great love and admiration’ for Kelly Rowland
00:46
See New York's Met Museum exhibition on Harlem Renaissance