Haley performs better against Biden than Trump, polls show
Nikki Haley is pushing hard and running out of time to sway voters away from Donald Trump ahead of Saturday’s primary in South Carolina. Recent polls show her trailing Trump by nearly 30 points, but is performing far better than Trump in a matchup against Biden in the election. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Feb. 23, 2024
