IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get exclusive TODAY discounts at your favorite stores

Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid
Feb. 25, 202407:06
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    See dad bounce around in balloon after hilarious leaf blower stunt

    04:10

  • Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39

    02:19

  • Volunteers enlist camels to save Joshua trees in Mojave desert

    03:34

  • Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling

    05:02

  • See the best moments from the 2024 SAG Awards

    02:19

  • US strikes Houthis targets threatening ships in Red Sea

    01:27

  • Does Nikki Haley have a path forward to the GOP nomination?

    02:47

  • Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina GOP primary

    02:07

  • Meet the sisterhood of adventurers who just conquered Antarctica

    06:25

  • How to find the best last-minute spring break deals

    04:12

  • How Alabama’s embryo ruling impacts families using IVF

    03:32

  • Florida legislature passes ban on social media for kids under 16

    00:25

  • Hannah Gutierrez-Reed appears in court for start of ‘Rust’ trial

    02:36

  • School creates domino chain of 2,800 cereal boxes for a good cause

    01:08

  • Retro tech is becoming trendy again — and selling for big bucks

    02:54

  • Foul play suspected after woman killed on Georgia college campus

    02:12

  • Odysseus spacecraft makes historic moon landing

    00:40

  • What was behind widespread cell outage?

    02:18

  • Biden meets with Alexei Navalny’s widow, family

    02:07

Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid

07:06

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks exclusively to TODAY about her path forward in the Republican presidential primary as former President Trump continues to hold a dominant lead. Haley also speaks out on Alabama’s upending of IVF and aid to Ukraine.Feb. 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    See dad bounce around in balloon after hilarious leaf blower stunt

    04:10

  • Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39

    02:19

  • Volunteers enlist camels to save Joshua trees in Mojave desert

    03:34

  • Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling

    05:02

  • See the best moments from the 2024 SAG Awards

    02:19

  • US strikes Houthis targets threatening ships in Red Sea

    01:27

  • Does Nikki Haley have a path forward to the GOP nomination?

    02:47

  • Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina GOP primary

    02:07

  • Meet the sisterhood of adventurers who just conquered Antarctica

    06:25

  • How to find the best last-minute spring break deals

    04:12

  • How Alabama’s embryo ruling impacts families using IVF

    03:32

  • Florida legislature passes ban on social media for kids under 16

    00:25

  • Hannah Gutierrez-Reed appears in court for start of ‘Rust’ trial

    02:36

  • School creates domino chain of 2,800 cereal boxes for a good cause

    01:08

  • Retro tech is becoming trendy again — and selling for big bucks

    02:54

  • Foul play suspected after woman killed on Georgia college campus

    02:12

  • Odysseus spacecraft makes historic moon landing

    00:40

  • What was behind widespread cell outage?

    02:18

  • Biden meets with Alexei Navalny’s widow, family

    02:07

Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina GOP primary

See the best moments from the 2024 SAG Awards

Sheryl Lee Ralph on ‘Abbott Elementary,’ 40-year climb to stardom

Volunteers enlist camels to save Joshua trees in Mojave desert

See dad bounce around in balloon after hilarious leaf blower stunt

Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid

Sunday Mug Shots: 70th birthday celebration in Tahiti

Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39

Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling

US strikes Houthis targets threatening ships in Red Sea

Test your superfood knowledge with this heart healthy quiz!

Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more

Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more

Beanie Feldstein talks 'Drive-Away Dolls,' connection to Al Roker

Dan + Shay talk being the first coaching duo on ‘The Voice’

Play ball! See how MLB umpires train for the big leagues

Retailers tighten policy around returns: What you need to know

Smokey Bear turns 80: Get an exclusive look at his new PSA

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget

Meet the designers who created distinctive looks for Hoda & Jenna

See the custom looks a sister team designed for Hoda & Jenna

Save or spend? Couple disagrees on approach to finances

Alan Cumming says even he is ‘obsessed’ with ‘The Traitors’

Jenna Bush Hager: My son tells me he's 'allergic to my kisses'

Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Designer Anthony Oyer creates custom outfits for Hoda & Jenna

Jenny Slate on new comedy special, using voices with her daughter

6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget

Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more

Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe

Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more

Shop exclusive discounts on skincare, fashion, more

Splurge or save: When should you spend money on beauty items?

Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales

Shop beauty, fashion and more with these small Black businesses

Top mattresses — and where to find the best Presidents Day sales

Nab these Presidents Day deals early — plus, exclusive discounts!

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

Smash burger, patty melt or classic: Which burger reigns supreme?

Take pasta night to a new level with these unexpected ingredients

Cauliflower Bolognese with spicy breadcrumbs: Get the recipe!

Orzo in hidden veggie sauce: Get Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly recipe

Desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth (without the guilt)

Plan the perfect Sunday brunch with these sweet and fluffy buns

Cookies, ramen, cocktails and more to keep you cozy all winter

Juicy tarragon roast chicken: Get the recipe!