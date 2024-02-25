Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid
07:06
UP NEXT
See dad bounce around in balloon after hilarious leaf blower stunt
04:10
Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39
02:19
Volunteers enlist camels to save Joshua trees in Mojave desert
03:34
Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling
05:02
See the best moments from the 2024 SAG Awards
02:19
US strikes Houthis targets threatening ships in Red Sea
01:27
Does Nikki Haley have a path forward to the GOP nomination?
02:47
Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina GOP primary
02:07
Meet the sisterhood of adventurers who just conquered Antarctica
06:25
How to find the best last-minute spring break deals
04:12
How Alabama’s embryo ruling impacts families using IVF
03:32
Florida legislature passes ban on social media for kids under 16
00:25
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed appears in court for start of ‘Rust’ trial
02:36
School creates domino chain of 2,800 cereal boxes for a good cause
01:08
Retro tech is becoming trendy again — and selling for big bucks
02:54
Foul play suspected after woman killed on Georgia college campus
02:12
Odysseus spacecraft makes historic moon landing
00:40
What was behind widespread cell outage?
02:18
Biden meets with Alexei Navalny’s widow, family
02:07
Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid
07:06
Copied
Copied
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks exclusively to TODAY about her path forward in the Republican presidential primary as former President Trump continues to hold a dominant lead. Haley also speaks out on Alabama’s upending of IVF and aid to Ukraine.Feb. 25, 2024
Now Playing
Nikki Haley on Trump’s lead, Alabama’s IVF ruling, Ukraine aid
07:06
UP NEXT
See dad bounce around in balloon after hilarious leaf blower stunt
04:10
Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39
02:19
Volunteers enlist camels to save Joshua trees in Mojave desert
03:34
Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling
05:02
See the best moments from the 2024 SAG Awards
02:19
US strikes Houthis targets threatening ships in Red Sea
01:27
Does Nikki Haley have a path forward to the GOP nomination?
02:47
Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina GOP primary
02:07
Meet the sisterhood of adventurers who just conquered Antarctica
06:25
How to find the best last-minute spring break deals
04:12
How Alabama’s embryo ruling impacts families using IVF
03:32
Florida legislature passes ban on social media for kids under 16
00:25
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed appears in court for start of ‘Rust’ trial
02:36
School creates domino chain of 2,800 cereal boxes for a good cause
01:08
Retro tech is becoming trendy again — and selling for big bucks
02:54
Foul play suspected after woman killed on Georgia college campus