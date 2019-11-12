Nikki Haley: ‘Let the people decide’ if Trump should stay in office

Nikki Haley: ‘Let the people decide’ if Trump should stay in office09:47
Joining TODAY live, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley says that while President Trump asking the president of Ukraine to investigate his political rival was “not a good practice,” it does not merit Trump’s impeachment less than a year away from the 2020 election: “Let the people decide.” She also talks about her new book, “With All Due Respect,” and says “I never had any concern” that Trump couldn’t handle the job of being president.