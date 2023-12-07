Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate
04:03
Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina
04:19
Christie calls Ramaswamy ‘obnoxious blowhard’ in heated GOP debate exchange
03:24
DeSantis has ‘taken the gloves off’ on Trump, campaign manager says
05:40
Chuck Todd: Nikki Haley had 'rough' debate night with 'embarrassing' money attacks
05:52
Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’
01:52
Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again
09:36
GOP candidates rally in Iowa days before next debate
02:40
DeSantis: 'Congress is not going to do any type of abortion legislation'
00:53
DeSantis: ‘We’re going to win Iowa’
01:24
South Carolina voters explain their support for Trump over Haley in 2024
01:27
Fight nearly breaks out at DeSantis-aligned super PAC meeting
05:04
GOP ‘incapable of compromise,’ says retiring Democratic congressman
06:22
Biden, Trump need each other’s unpopularity as they struggle against generic candidates
09:11
NBC News poll a ‘signal’ that younger voters are ‘questioning’ Biden’s accomplishments
03:51
‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says
01:49
Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban
02:28
NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war
05:16
Tim Scott campaign adviser: GOP ‘electorate isn’t ready for positive a positive message’
03:56
Who won the 4th presidential Republican debate?
02:21
Copied
Copied
During the fourth Republican presidential debate Wednesday night, Nikki Haley and absent Donald Trump took most of the punches with Chris Christie calling out fellow candidates for ignoring the party’s dominant frontrunner. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 7, 2023
Now Playing
Who won the 4th presidential Republican debate?
02:21
UP NEXT
Watch highlights from the fourth Republican Presidential debate
04:03
Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina
04:19
Christie calls Ramaswamy ‘obnoxious blowhard’ in heated GOP debate exchange
03:24
DeSantis has ‘taken the gloves off’ on Trump, campaign manager says
05:40
Chuck Todd: Nikki Haley had 'rough' debate night with 'embarrassing' money attacks
05:52
Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’
01:52
Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again
09:36
GOP candidates rally in Iowa days before next debate
02:40
DeSantis: 'Congress is not going to do any type of abortion legislation'
00:53
DeSantis: ‘We’re going to win Iowa’
01:24
South Carolina voters explain their support for Trump over Haley in 2024
01:27
Fight nearly breaks out at DeSantis-aligned super PAC meeting
05:04
GOP ‘incapable of compromise,’ says retiring Democratic congressman
06:22
Biden, Trump need each other’s unpopularity as they struggle against generic candidates
09:11
NBC News poll a ‘signal’ that younger voters are ‘questioning’ Biden’s accomplishments
03:51
‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says
01:49
Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban
02:28
NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war
05:16
Tim Scott campaign adviser: GOP ‘electorate isn’t ready for positive a positive message’