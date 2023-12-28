Nikki Haley under fire for response about cause of Civil War

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley under fire for response about cause of Civil War01:42
Nikki Haley, who’s seen a recent surge in polls, is coming under fire for how she answered a question about the cause of the Civil War. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Dec. 28, 2023
