Niecy Nash dishes on how she fell in love with her 'hersband'

05:13

Actor Niecy Nash sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about breaking the internet after posting wedding pictures with her partner Jessica Butts, whom she sweetly refers to as her "hersband." Nash also talks about the end of her series “Claws,” sharing that she shot the last season with a broken foot.Dec. 17, 2021

