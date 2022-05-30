IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

    04:52

  • Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

    00:31

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut

    02:47

  • Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

    02:33

  • Stranger Things opens Season 4 with warning after Uvalde tragedy

    00:38

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ expected to lead box office summer comeback

    03:25

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v. Heard trial

    02:12

  • Memorial Day weekend watchlist: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ more

    04:35

  • Glen Powell: I learned how to solo-skydive from Tom Cruise

    06:26

  • See sweet moment TODAY producer got surprised by twins

    03:11

  • Jenna Bush Hager remembers calling her dad on ‘Ellen’

    02:54

  • Bode and Morgan Miller reveal baby daughter’s name

    01:05

  • Harrison Ford unveils first look at ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

    01:18

  • Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ hits theaters Friday

    01:44

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

    03:21

  • From 1990: Ray Liotta explains why he wanted to star in ‘Goodfellas’

    04:28

  • Your ultimate guide to the best summer beach reads

    05:00

  • Ellen Degeneres says farewell to talk show after a 19-year run

    02:03

  • Kelly Clarkson announces next ‘Kellyoke’ EP

    00:32

TODAY

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share sweet moment on concert stage

00:49

Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance at Keith Urban’s Las Vegas show over the weekend. The actress poked fun at her country singer husband, after he left his jacket on the floor of the stage.May 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

    04:52

  • Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

    00:31

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut

    02:47

  • Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

    02:33

  • Stranger Things opens Season 4 with warning after Uvalde tragedy

    00:38

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ expected to lead box office summer comeback

    03:25

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All