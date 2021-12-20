IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk about ‘Being the Ricardos’

05:02

In the new film “Being the Ricardos,” Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones sat down with them. Bardem claims that he watched every episode of “I Love Lucy” to prepare, and Kidman talks about how she connects to Ball being told her career was over at age 39.Dec. 20, 2021

Nicole Kidman addresses doubts, criticisms about being cast as Lucille Ball

