Selena Gomez jokes she hosted ‘SNL’ to ‘find romance’02:58
Hugh Bonneville, Allan Leech talk strong 'Downton Abbey' bonds04:19
Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 nails to Billboard Music Awards04:11
Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael talk ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel05:04
- Now Playing
Nick Jonas, Shakira on how their competition show is ‘less judgy’03:50
- UP NEXT
'This is Us' stars share what it was like shooting the last scenes03:57
Shakira, Nick Jonas talk parenthood, 'Dancing with Myself' series03:47
Camila Cabello set to join 'The Voice' as newest judge00:53
New doc explores how Princess Diana was treated by the media01:02
Billboard Music Awards 2022: Marquee winners and performances02:19
Cast of 'Downton Abbey' spills details on new era for the Crawleys07:17
Naomi Judd honored by family and friends at public memorial01:26
Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music03:25
Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 7802:35
Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’07:45
Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time00:56
Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Tremors,’ actor dies at 7900:44
Chris Rock on Will Smith slap: ‘I’m OK, if anybody was wondering’01:02
Discerning baby proves not everyone is a fan of Harry Styles03:52
Influencer Mikey Angelo performs his own TODAY-inspired rap song05:20
Selena Gomez jokes she hosted ‘SNL’ to ‘find romance’02:58
Hugh Bonneville, Allan Leech talk strong 'Downton Abbey' bonds04:19
Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 nails to Billboard Music Awards04:11
Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael talk ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel05:04
- Now Playing
Nick Jonas, Shakira on how their competition show is ‘less judgy’03:50
- UP NEXT
'This is Us' stars share what it was like shooting the last scenes03:57
Play All