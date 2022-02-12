NFL’s ‘Bring Down the House’ short film uses never-before-seen 3D technology
The NFL’s innovative new ad “Bring Down the House” uses brand-new 3D technology to animate more than 20 NFL legends. You can catch the whole video on Sunday just before the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Feb. 12, 2022
