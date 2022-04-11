IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by dump truck

02:05

Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a dump truck on a highway in South Florida over the weekend, according to police. He was 24. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the pailful loss that rippled through the football world.April 11, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

