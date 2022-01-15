NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Super Wild Card Weekend is only hours away! For the second year in a row, there are 6 “win or go home” games scheduled, including the league’s first ever Monday Night Wild Card game. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Weekend TODAY.
Jan. 15, 2022 Read More
