NFL, players agree to suspend controversial national anthem policy

The National Football League and the players association said in a joint statement Thursday that it has made the decision to freeze the controversial national anthem protest policy. Two months ago, the league announced players must stand for the anthem or remain in the locker while it’s performed. Now, the policy has been suspended to allow “constructive dialogue to continue.” NBC’s Tammy Leitner reports for TODAY from Miami.

