Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.
Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
Politics
NFL, players agree to suspend controversial national anthem policy
The National Football League and the players association said in a joint statement Thursday that it has made the decision to freeze the controversial national anthem protest policy. Two months ago, the league announced players must stand for the anthem or remain in the locker while it’s performed. Now, the policy has been suspended to allow “constructive dialogue to continue.” NBC’s Tammy Leitner reports for TODAY from Miami.
News
364 migrant children reunited with families, government says00:28
Head of national intelligence rebukes Trump over Russia in candid interview02:29
Trump invites Putin to White House for second summit this fall03:36
Tornadoes tear through Iowa town as wildfires threaten Oregon03:23
‘I prayed and I cried’: Witness recalls deadly capsizing of Missouri duck boat03:36
11 killed, 5 missing after duck boat capsizes in Missouri02:41
Play All