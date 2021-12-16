NFL, NBA, and NHL struggle with widespread COVID-19 cases
After a deluge of positive tests, the nation’s top sports leagues are being impacted by a spike in COVID-19 cases. The NFL, NBA and NHL are reexamining their policies to deal with the outbreak linked to the omicron variant. NBC’s Sam Brock reports from Miami.Dec. 16, 2021
