NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl
Jerry Rice is widely hailed as the greatest wide receiver of all time from his 20-year career, and he’s not slowing down as he joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his work as a paid spokesperson for Frito-Lay. He also talks about the legacy of John Madden, who died at the end of 2021, and offers his predictions for who will be in Super Bowl LVI next month.Jan. 11, 2022
Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview
