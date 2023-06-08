Air quality alerts: What to do if you have symptoms
Newsom calls on states to pass constitutional amendment on guns
Newsom calls on states to pass constitutional amendment on guns
In a TODAY exclusive, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his proposal for a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that, if passed, would restrict access to guns in all 50 states. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.June 8, 2023
