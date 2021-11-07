Newlyweds toast to their marriage with Sunday TODAY mug shot

Hallie Jackson wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Brooklyn in Missouri; Adam and Candy in New York; Jay and Susie in Missouri; Emily in Miami; Madelynne celebrating her first birthday with her mom, Kimberly, grandma Sharon, great-grandma Gee Gee and great-great-grandma Nonnie in Massachusetts; Graham in Myrtle Beach; Scot and Lauren celebrating their recent marriage in Aspen; and Grady and Sherrie in Key West. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 7, 2021