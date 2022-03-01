Family of doctor takes on personal mission to protect health care workers

Dr. Lorna Breen was a top emergency room doctor in New York, treating COVID patients in the early days of the pandemic. After suffering from burnout and depression, she died by suicide in 2020. Since her death, her family has fought to help other health care workers by working to pass the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie speaks exclusively to her family.March 1, 2022