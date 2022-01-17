Newly minted Maya Angelou quarters begin rolling out
A newly minted Maya Angelou coin has been released, making the legendary poet and activist the first black woman to ever appear on the United States quarter. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022
