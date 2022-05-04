IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Newest Gerber baby announced exclusively on TODAY

Newest Gerber baby announced exclusively on TODAY

Isa Slish and her parents join the 3rd Hour of TODAY thinking Isa is a finalist for the 2022 Gerber Baby contest. In a surprising turn, they find out Isa has been named the Gerber Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer! “We couldn’t think of a better company for her to be the face of,” Slish’s mother Meredith says.May 4, 2022

TODAY announces the newest Gerber baby, Isa, who has a limb difference

