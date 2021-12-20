IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

TODAY

New York Times photographers capture the year in pictures

05:47

The photographers at The New York Times captured many of the historic moments of the past 12 months, and the Times just released their Year in Pictures. New York Times photo editor Jeffrey Henson Scales joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some of the highlights.Dec. 20, 2021

