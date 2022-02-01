New York Times buys Wordle, the internet's latest gaming obsession

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed05:01
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments01:43
Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction00:46
Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions03:04
Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested02:01
What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 502:28
Pfizer seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 502:28
Massive winter storm on the way: Here's what to expect01:38
Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions across the country01:35
Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics02:35
Two friends create space for healing in yoga community04:25
How to prevent winter sport injuries: Tips for any novice or expert05:37
Tom Brady officially retires from NFL00:29
Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman06:25
Cincinnati schools to cancel classes day after Super Bowl01:10
Former KKK headquarters being reimagined in new theater project05:35
Whoopi Goldberg backtracks after controversial Holocaust comments02:24
Friends and family remember former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst02:35
Here's who will have to pay taxes on Venmo, PayPal transactions03:44
Now Playing
New York Times buys Wordle, the internet's latest gaming obsession00:37
New York Times buys Wordle, the internet's latest gaming obsession00:37
The New York Times has purchased the popular online puzzle game, Wordle. The newspaper announced the purchase on Monday, with figures estimated to be in the “low seven-figures.”Feb. 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed05:01
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments01:43
Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction00:46
Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions03:04
Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested02:01
What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 502:28