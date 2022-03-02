New York State drops school mask mandate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s following new mask guidance from the CDC and will drop the school mask mandate. Individual districts can make their own rules on whether masks will be mandatory, however public schools can stop wearing them starting March 7th.March 2, 2022
