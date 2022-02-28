IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy's unlikely rise to president of Ukraine
New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time
Juan Hernandez just won $10 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought on Long Island, New York. He previously won $10 million on another scratch-off in 2019. Hernandez said he’s “still trying to spend the first ten million.”
New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time
