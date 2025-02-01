New York doctor indicted for prescribing abortion pill in Louisiana



Copied

A New York doctor was indicted by a Louisiana grand jury on Friday for allegedly prescribing an abortion pill online in that state which has one of the strictest near-total abortion bans in the country. It appears to be the first time a physician is facing criminal charges for being accused of sending abortion pills to another state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.Feb. 1, 2025