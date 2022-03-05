New York City ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement to enter restaurants, theaters
00:33
Two of the largest cities in the United States are rolling back their coronavirus restrictions this week. Los Angeles is dropping its indoor mask mandate, while New York City is no longer asking businesses to require proof of vaccination.March 5, 2022
