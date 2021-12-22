New York City Children’s Chorus sing ‘O Christmas Tree’ on TODAY
02:42
Share this -
copied
As the Citi Music series continues on TODAY, the New York City Children’s Chorus continue their holiday tradition of joining the show for a special live appearance. Watch them sing “O Christmas Tree.”Dec. 22, 2021
Now Playing
New York City Children’s Chorus sing ‘O Christmas Tree’ on TODAY
02:42
UP NEXT
Watch Pentatonix sing ‘I Saw Three Ships’
04:06
Meghan Trainor performs ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ on TODAY
06:25
Meghan Trainor performs ‘My Kind of Present’ on TODAY
03:02
Norah Jones performs a song from her new Christmas album on TODAY