Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests 02:15
New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children 00:43
New York Attorney General Leticia James says she has uncovered “significant evidence” suggesting that former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, inflated and misrepresented the value of several Trump properties and brands. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.
Jan. 19, 2022
