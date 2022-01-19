New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stay warm and look chic in these 11 winter fashion essentials

New York Attorney General Leticia James says she has uncovered “significant evidence” suggesting that former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, inflated and misrepresented the value of several Trump properties and brands. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.Jan. 19, 2022

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

