New Year’s Eve forecast: Severe storms possible across Southern Plains
On this New Year’s Eve, severe storms are possible from the Southern Plains into the Tennessee River Valley. Record warmth will continue across much of the South while the estimated high temperatures in the Northern Plains are below zero. Heavy snow in the Rockies will turn into the first significant snow of the season from Kansas into Illinois. MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser reports the forecast for TODAY.Dec. 31, 2021
