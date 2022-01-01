New Year’s celebrations around the world muted by COVID-19

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
People around the world welcomed the arrival of 2022 overnight but with the pandemic still raging, the celebrations were anything but normal. New York’s Times Square rang in the new year with a noticeable smaller crowd while London and Paris canceled their events over COVID-19 concerns.
