Spring cleaning: Creative ways to use vinegar, baking soda, more

Real Simple’s senior home editor Leslie Corona joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with out-of-the-box ways to use some tried and true cleaning products including vinegar and baking soda, Bar Keeper’s Friend, dryer sheets, steel wool and Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.
April 1, 2022 Read More
