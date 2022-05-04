IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hoda and Willie celebrate his birthday – with chips and whiskey!

    01:07

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • How to save money on prescription drugs amid rising inflation

    04:10

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • Leaked SCOTUS opinion calls Roe v. Wade ‘egregiously wrong’

    02:19

  • Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars

    04:42

  • US says Russia is ‘wrongfully detaining’ WNBA star Brittney Griner

    02:05

  • Security breach at Queen’s Windsor Castle under investigation

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Missing prison officer and escaped inmate had ‘special relationship’

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Dave Chappelle attacked onstage during stand-up performance

    02:17

  • North Korea fires missile test after Kim Jong Un threatens ‘rivals’

    00:21

  • Travelers should still wear masks on public transit, CDC says

    00:25

  • Hail and tornadoes possible in Texas and Oklahoma

    01:11

  • Fed expected to raise interest rates again: What it could affect

    02:14

  • Ukrainian civilians make dire escape from Mariupol steel plant

    02:19

  • Trump-backed JD Vance is projected winner of Ohio senate primary

    02:21

  • States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leaked

    02:05

  • How this English teacher uses running to help students

    05:32

  • Meet the teacher whose ‘explosive’ lessons led to TikTok stardom

    03:58

  • How ‘Mission: Breakfast’ boosts morale at Hawaii military base

    02:42

TODAY

Missing prison officer and escaped inmate had ‘special relationship’

02:46

As an urgent manhunt continues for a prison inmate and the corrections officer believed to help him escape, the sheriff’s office is confirming they had a “special relationship.” Newly released surveillance video shows the two leaving the jail on Friday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 4, 2022

Missing inmate and corrections officer had ‘special relationship,’ sheriff says

  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Willie celebrate his birthday – with chips and whiskey!

    01:07

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • How to save money on prescription drugs amid rising inflation

    04:10

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • Leaked SCOTUS opinion calls Roe v. Wade ‘egregiously wrong’

    02:19

  • Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars

    04:42

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All