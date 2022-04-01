IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...

    03:45

  • Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood

    06:12

  • Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela Bassett

    04:57

  • Neurodiverse cast of Prime’s ‘As We See It’ talks representation

    04:53

  • To binge or not to binge? TODAY poll results reveal viewing habits

    01:10

  • 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's Wrestlemania

    00:30

  • Eddie Murphy in talks to play 'godfather of funk' George Clinton

    00:35

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    New video depicts Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith Oscars slap

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Adrian Grenier talks new role as Chief Earth Advocate for World View

    04:06

  • Jane Seymour talks ‘Harry Wild’ series, acting career and nighttime routine

    05:40

  • Looking for your next book? Try these new 2022 releases

    05:22

  • PopStart Poll: Do you binge shows or take your time?

    01:17

  • Eric Church cancels concert to watch Final Four basketball game

    01:00

  • Katy Perry to host Elizabeth Taylor podcast series

    00:32

  • See new photos from 'Game of Thrones' prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’

    00:34

  • New ‘Bridgerton’ prequel series will focus on young Queen Charlotte

    00:44

  • Comedians rally behind Chris Rock after Will Smith Oscars slap

    03:56

  • Woman surprised with 'promotion' from 'dog grandma' to 'human grandma'

    00:43

TODAY

New video depicts Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith Oscars slap

02:59

NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports on the growing fallout arising from the most shocking moment of this year’s Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. While Chris Rock has remained silent on the conflict, new TikTok videos are surfacing of the slap from different angles, including one of Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to the incident.April 1, 2022

New video shows Jada Pinkett Smith right after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

  • UP NEXT

    Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...

    03:45

  • Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood

    06:12

  • Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela Bassett

    04:57

  • Neurodiverse cast of Prime’s ‘As We See It’ talks representation

    04:53

  • To binge or not to binge? TODAY poll results reveal viewing habits

    01:10

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All