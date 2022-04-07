New US sanctions on Russia put Putin’s daughters in the spotlight
President Biden announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia which includes targeting the country’s elite government officials and their families. Putin’s two adult daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, are among those targeted in a move of symbolic importance. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Kyiv.April 7, 2022
