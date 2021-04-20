New US citizens talk about what it means to them

As 30 newly naturalized U.S. citizens are joined by former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush live on the TODAY plaza, Carson Daly speaks with one of them: Dr. Cherish Smith, who came to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago at age 13. Sheinelle Jones talks with Per Rosenkvist from Denmark, now the head nurse practitioner at a New Jersey hospital, who says, “It’s been a long journey.” Former President Bush comments: “Our country is better off because of moments like this.”