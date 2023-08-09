IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Up to 86% off Steals & Deals ends soon — shop skin care, gifts, more

  • Now Playing

    How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation

    03:42

  • Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+

    00:28

  • Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

    05:23

  • How to find unclaimed money

    05:18

  • How to use AI to plan vacations

    04:23

  • Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing

    00:28

  • How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you

    05:14

  • Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday

    00:29

  • How should you and your partner split the household bills?

    03:50

  • Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips

    03:29

  • Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers

    01:42

  • How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation

    05:08

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion

    00:33

  • Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners

    00:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B

    01:52

  • Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner

    00:19

  • Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

    04:15

How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

03:53

From the 21-day rule to booking an "open jaw" flight, Condé Nast Traveler’s Jesse Ashlock shares some money-saving travel tips.Aug. 9, 2023

Expedia just launched a new travel rewards program — here's how it works

  • Now Playing

    How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation

    03:42

  • Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+

    00:28

  • Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

    05:23

  • How to find unclaimed money

    05:18

  • How to use AI to plan vacations

    04:23

  • Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing

    00:28

  • How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you

    05:14

  • Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday

    00:29

  • How should you and your partner split the household bills?

    03:50

  • Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips

    03:29

  • Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers

    01:42

  • How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation

    05:08

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion

    00:33

  • Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners

    00:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B

    01:52

  • Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner

    00:19

  • Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

    04:15

Voters reject Issue 1, delivering win for abortion-rights supporters

Trump defiant on campaign trail, venting anger over charges

East Coast recovers from several rounds of severe weather

Beach remains closed after apparent shark attack in NY

Single ticket in Florida wins $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Spruce up your home with these DIY flower arrangements

How #BookTok is creating a reading revolution

When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?

Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins shares personal meaning behind new book

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Spruce up your home with these DIY flower arrangements

How #BookTok is creating a reading revolution

When should I go to an urgent care center or the ER?

Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins shares personal meaning behind new book

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Visit these destinations featured in your favorite TV shows

Meet the woman dominating the flag football field: 'Future is bright'

How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks

Jill Martin on journey after cancer diagnosis: 'It just sucks'

Ideas for styling a jean jacket from the beach to the office

Jenna Bush Hager says she’d like to have another baby – but why her husband doesn’t

Add these back-to-school snacks to your kids’ backpacks

How these AI apps can help make your daily life easier

‘I just put looks to the lyrics’: June Ambrose on journey as a designer

Can I ask to see the guest list before RSVPing?

Jenna shares the funny story behind her engagement

Who is Bobbi Althoff? Meet the influencer-turned-viral-podcaster

How to style closet staples with the latest back-to-school trends

Meet Ally Love’s dance mentor and inspiration

Watch the ‘And Just Like That’ scene that shocked social media

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Grilled skirt steak sandwiches: Get the recipe

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish

Try these two breakfast recipes that you can make in a muffin tin

Bobby Flay gives simple solutions for summer grilling

Bobby Flay’s grilled chicken with honey mustard glaze: Get the recipe!

Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!

Diavola and clam pizzas with homemade dough: Get the recipes!

Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello