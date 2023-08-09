How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel03:53
UP NEXT
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion00:49
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation03:42
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+00:28
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways05:23
How to find unclaimed money05:18
How to use AI to plan vacations04:23
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing00:28
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you05:14
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday00:29
How should you and your partner split the household bills?03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips03:29
Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers01:42
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation05:08
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion00:33
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners00:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace05:08
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B01:52
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner00:19
Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it04:15
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel03:53
From the 21-day rule to booking an "open jaw" flight, Condé Nast Traveler’s Jesse Ashlock shares some money-saving travel tips.Aug. 9, 2023
Now Playing
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel03:53
UP NEXT
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion00:49
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation03:42
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+00:28
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways05:23
How to find unclaimed money05:18
How to use AI to plan vacations04:23
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing00:28
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you05:14
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday00:29
How should you and your partner split the household bills?03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips03:29
Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers01:42
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation05:08
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion00:33
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners00:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace05:08
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B01:52
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner00:19
Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it04:15