New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from home

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports on a potential solution to revolutionize the restaurant industry and address a worker shortage. Brand new video technology from Bite Ninja allows for restaurants to hire workers from anywhere with an internet connection to take orders remotely.April 1, 2022
