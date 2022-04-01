IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store

    04:08

  • March Madness: Steve Kornacki shares his final four predictions

    04:08

  • Craig Melvin reflects on leaving MSNBC after a decade

    01:02

  • Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the US

    09:05

  • Rockefeller Center’s flag art sends message to protect environment

    02:41

  • 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's Wrestlemania

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from home

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulation

    00:35

  • Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list

    03:20

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22

  • New video depicts Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith Oscars slap

    02:59

  • NY Public Library inundated with book returns after it ends late fees

    00:34

  • Container ship Ever Forward remains lodged in Chesapeake Bay

    00:27

  • 12-year-old student fatally shoots classmate in South Carolina

    00:21

  • March sets record for most tornado reports

    01:12

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record low in US

    00:23

  • Severe storms barrel through South to Northeast causing major damage

    01:23

  • Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan. 6 committee for over 6 hours

    00:22

  • Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid

    02:34

  • Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves

    03:00

TODAY

New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from home

05:35

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports on a potential solution to revolutionize the restaurant industry and address a worker shortage. Brand new video technology from Bite Ninja allows for restaurants to hire workers from anywhere with an internet connection to take orders remotely.April 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store

    04:08

  • March Madness: Steve Kornacki shares his final four predictions

    04:08

  • Craig Melvin reflects on leaving MSNBC after a decade

    01:02

  • Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the US

    09:05

  • Rockefeller Center’s flag art sends message to protect environment

    02:41

  • 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's Wrestlemania

    00:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All