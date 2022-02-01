IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Beat the cold with up to 75% off slippers, blankets and cookware

TODAY

Here's who will have to pay taxes on Venmo, PayPal transactions

03:44

Starting this year, the IRS will keep track of online transactions for small business and side hustles paid through third party apps. While the new rules won't apply to personal transfers, it could become a big headache for business owners across the country. NBC's Tom Costello reports for In Depth TODAY.Feb. 1, 2022

