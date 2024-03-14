IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobbie’s Bests for Less: Up to 50% off silk pillowcases, stylish jewelry and more favorites

Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain
March 14, 202400:51
  • Now Playing

    Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Simu Liu talks ‘Arthur the King,’ ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance

    10:39

  • Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches

    00:42

  • Jon Stewart pays tribute to late dog in emotional ‘Daily Show’ close

    01:05

  • National Love Your Pet Day: Ways to give furry friends extra TLC

    04:46

  • Veterinarian gets surprise marriage proposal live on TODAY

    05:03

  • See kittens compete in a showdown to predict Super Bowl winner

    04:12

  • 2024 Puppy Bowl: Dogs up for adoption go head-to-head

    04:15

  • Watch: Firefighters rescue dog who fell into icy pond in Utah

    00:27

  • Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs

    03:54

  • Little girl makes sure her dogs say grace before dinner

    02:13

  • Golden retriever rescued after falling off a cliff during hike

    00:48

  • Jenna Bush Hager's family gets 2nd cat for Christmas: See the pics

    03:01

  • TODAY's Craig Melvin welcomes a new puppy into the family

    00:58

  • See the heartwarming reunion between military dog and handler

    04:29

  • Sunday TODAY fans take Mug Shot with litter of Basenji puppies

    02:10

  • Taylor Swift fans attempt to recreate her Time cover with their cats

    03:00

  • Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:25

  • 2023 National Dog Show winner, Stache, visits TODAY!

    02:06

  • Meet some of the contestants in 2023's National Dog Show

    02:26

Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

00:51

A new study pinpoints what happens in a human’s brain when they interact with dogs in specific ways — and it's all paw-sitive.March 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Simu Liu talks ‘Arthur the King,’ ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance

    10:39

  • Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches

    00:42

  • Jon Stewart pays tribute to late dog in emotional ‘Daily Show’ close

    01:05

  • National Love Your Pet Day: Ways to give furry friends extra TLC

    04:46

  • Veterinarian gets surprise marriage proposal live on TODAY

    05:03

  • See kittens compete in a showdown to predict Super Bowl winner

    04:12

  • 2024 Puppy Bowl: Dogs up for adoption go head-to-head

    04:15

  • Watch: Firefighters rescue dog who fell into icy pond in Utah

    00:27

  • Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs

    03:54

  • Little girl makes sure her dogs say grace before dinner

    02:13

  • Golden retriever rescued after falling off a cliff during hike

    00:48

  • Jenna Bush Hager's family gets 2nd cat for Christmas: See the pics

    03:01

  • TODAY's Craig Melvin welcomes a new puppy into the family

    00:58

  • See the heartwarming reunion between military dog and handler

    04:29

  • Sunday TODAY fans take Mug Shot with litter of Basenji puppies

    02:10

  • Taylor Swift fans attempt to recreate her Time cover with their cats

    03:00

  • Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:25

  • 2023 National Dog Show winner, Stache, visits TODAY!

    02:06

  • Meet some of the contestants in 2023's National Dog Show

    02:26

Winter storm hits the Rockies as Midwest sees a warmup

TikTok faces uncertain future as bill to ban it moves to the Senate

Biden visits battleground states while touting successes

Inside the harrowing efforts to flee Haiti amid violence

Jury deliberations underway for father of Oxford High mass shooter

Ryan Gosling, Kristen Wiig to return as hosts on ‘SNL’

Justin Timberlake reunites with ‘N Sync during concert

Formerly conjoined twins join TODAY to mark 1st birthday

Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

Family Dollar’s parent company to close 600 stores in 2024

Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

Shop these trending menswear items for a fresh spring wardrobe

Danielle Macdonald on how 'The Tourist’ became a global hit

Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

Try this quick and easy family dinner recipe for upside down pizza

Shop beauty and food products from female-founded companies

Ernie Hudson talks new ‘Ghostbusters' movie, keeping props

Oddli founders share how they combine design with sustainability

Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

Check out these last-minute spring break destinations

Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

Steve Harvey gives a look behind the scenes of ‘Family Feud’

Simu Liu talks ‘Arthur the King,’ ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance

Jenna: My dad laughed off 'SNL' impressions during presidency

Indigo Girls talk new rom-com 'Glitter and Doom,' 'Barbie' and more

How author Lyz Lenz is reframing the conversation around divorce

Jimmy Fallon hosts a mini version of 'Password' on Hoda & Jenna

Jimmy Fallon shares fave moments from 10 years of ‘Tonight Show’

Shop products from Good Housekeeping’s Best Bedding Awards

Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

Shop these handy products to get organized for spring

Shop beauty and food products from female-founded companies

Shop products from Good Housekeeping’s Best Bedding Awards

Shop these items from women-owned businesses

Shop these essential items to start your spring-cleaning

Shop these fun products to throw a fun family game night

Steals & Deals: Shop household essentials for spring

Browse these top books to read in March 2024

What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies

How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art

Try this quick and easy family dinner recipe for upside down pizza

Elizabeth Heiskell shares her recipes for seared salmon salad

Dylan Dreyer shares gluten-free cookies and cream pie

Try Daphne Oz’s recipe for honey nut protein bars

Saucy shrimp and green beans with crispy capers: Get the recipes!

Dolly Parton announces new cookbook she created with her sister

Adam Richman shares recipes for must-try ribs, apple dump cake

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Ham and fontina lasagna with bechamel sauce: Get the recipe!