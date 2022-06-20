IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 fashion must-haves for June, according to thousands of reviewers

  • Now Playing

    New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Here's how soon kids under 5 could get the COVID-19 vaccine

    02:22

  • What to know about COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids under 5

    03:12

  • CDC endorses COVID vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old

    02:26

  • Try these cross-training exercises to boost your walking routine

    03:49

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • Exercises to strengthen your legs, hips and core

    04:56

  • TODAY’s 30-day walking challenge: Halfway point check-in

    01:20

  • World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox

    01:58

  • Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps

    06:02

  • FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia

    00:45

  • How to protect yourself from Lyme disease

    02:42

  • Sheinelle Jones explores LGBTQ health care providers and ways to improve health | Wellness TODAY

    25:00

  • 6 moves to strengthen your walk | Wellness TODAY

    05:21

  • Sheinelle Jones tries a soothing sound bath | Wellness TODAY

    04:39

  • Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Natalie Azar discuss studies to keep your family healthy | Wellness TODAY

    07:24

  • How to find an LGBTQ health care provider | Wellness TODAY

    05:54

  • Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

    01:51

  • How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction

    05:24

  • Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials

    04:59

TODAY

New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

04:18

A groundbreaking study is hoping to find treatments and even a cure for Alzheimer's disease. Reporting for TODAY, Maria Shriver takes a look at the study alongside actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, tracking how good heart health may slow or even stop Alzheimers from developing in the brain.June 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Here's how soon kids under 5 could get the COVID-19 vaccine

    02:22

  • What to know about COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids under 5

    03:12

  • CDC endorses COVID vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old

    02:26

  • Try these cross-training exercises to boost your walking routine

    03:49

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All