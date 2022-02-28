Investors brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
As fighting between Russia and Ukraine has intensified, so have the sanctions – and some worry this could push the Russian economy into a recession. The ruble has already plunged 30 percent and the stock market in Russia is closed Monday. While those sanctions are economically crippling to Russia, they could also cause a ripple through the U.S. economy, causing a drop in the Dow and a rise in oil prices. NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle reports for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2022
