Investors brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

As fighting between Russia and Ukraine has intensified, so have the sanctions – and some worry this could push the Russian economy into a recession. The ruble has already plunged 30 percent and the stock market in Russia is closed Monday. While those sanctions are economically crippling to Russia, they could also cause a ripple through the U.S. economy, causing a drop in the Dow and a rise in oil prices. NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle reports for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2022