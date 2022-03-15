Three world leaders to meet with Zelenskyy Tuesday in Ukraine
03:21
Share this -
copied
Russian forces are no longer just picking off targets on the outskirts of Kyiv, but are now hitting commercial and residential centers in the city. Meanwhile, three Prime Ministers from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are going to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a sign of solidarity. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 15, 2022
Man accused of targeting homeless people in custody
01:44
‘No war’: Russian protester detained for crashing live broadcast
02:21
Ukrainian refugee crisis worsens as nearly 3 million flee
02:28
Now Playing
Three world leaders to meet with Zelenskyy Tuesday in Ukraine
03:21
UP NEXT
Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business
06:28
Killer believed to be targeting homeless people in NYC and DC