TODAY

Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions

02:41

The U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Ukraine this weekend, coming on the heels of new reports that he has been engaged in confidential conversations in recent months with top aides to President Putin. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Nov. 7, 2022

