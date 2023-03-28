New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated

- Now Playing
New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated02:25
Woman loses 40lbs with Start TODAY — see the results05:21
How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs03:43
How to prepare for the 2023 allergy season05:03
What is a ‘liquid biopsy’ and how does it monitor colorectal cancer?04:59
More children than ever being diagnosed with autism: CDC02:32
What a pediatrician, hairdresser and housecleaner want you to know06:55
How to protect yourself -- and your pets -- during tick season03:59
Home remedy hacks for headaches, hiccups, dry skin and more03:54
How to make space for a moment of Zen in your day04:41
How to heal your body by nourishing with healthy foods05:52
Therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab on the key to a better future06:17
Jenna Bush Hager talks wellness journey, ectopic pregnancy03:43
How does Ozempic work, and what are the side effects?03:33
CDC warns of drug-resistant fungus spreading at alarming rate02:17
Get a full-body workout with items you have around the house04:23
Woman shares inspiring fertility journey after cancer treatment04:01
What is the purpose of our dreams while we sleep?04:39
What to eat and drink to help you sleep06:15
Texas judge to hear case that could force abortion pill off shelves02:05
