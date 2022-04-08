IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

New questions arise in Secret Service investigation

02:25

Prosecutors say the two men accused of impersonating federal officers had a stash of weapons and other equipment inside their apartment, as well as visas for Iran and Pakistan. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.April 8, 2022

Two D.C. men charged with impersonating feds, several Secret Service agents placed on leave

