IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive? 04:15 Vicente Fernandez, Mexican music idol, dies at 81 00:32 Peloton fires back at its portrayal in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot 02:22 Deadly tornado flattens Amazon warehouse in Illinois, killing at least 6 02:18 Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year 03:13 Search suspended after woman falls overboard from cruise ship 00:24 Families of Kentucky candle factory victims speak out after deadly tornado 03:34 Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details 01:50 New push for boosters underway as coronavirus numbers surge 01:57 Kentucky mayor: We have ‘no resources’ in city after tornadoes 06:17 Search for survivors continues in wake of deadly tornadoes across 6 states 03:21 Delivery driver fakes being an evangelist to hide package from customer’s husband 03:39 Famed cultural critic Greg Tate dies age 64 01:58 Hillary Clinton: Trump winning 2024 election could be ‘end of democracy’ 03:23 Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election 08:50 Inside the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole 05:22 Ghislaine Maxwell trial: 4th accuser connects Maxwell to Epstein 01:46 Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review 02:38 Kentucky tornado survivor recounts being trapped under debris at candle factory 04:30 Supreme Court allows challenges to Texas abortion law 01:36 New push for boosters underway as coronavirus numbers surge 01:57
From coast to coast, coronavirus cases continue to trend in the wrong direction amid mounting concern about holiday gatherings in the weeks ahead. But there is encouraging news on the effectiveness of boosters. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.
Dec. 13, 2021 Read More Breakthrough COVID 101: Why are vaccinated people testing positive? 04:15 Vicente Fernandez, Mexican music idol, dies at 81 00:32 Peloton fires back at its portrayal in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot 02:22 Deadly tornado flattens Amazon warehouse in Illinois, killing at least 6 02:18 Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year 03:13 Search suspended after woman falls overboard from cruise ship 00:24