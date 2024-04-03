IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump targets Biden’s border policy as he returns to campaign trail
April 3, 2024

Former President Trump returned to the campaign trail after spending nearly three weeks focused on his court cases and posting a $175 million bond. Trump rallied supporters in Michigan ramping up his attacks on Biden’s border policies. It comes as a new poll shows he is leading Biden in six battleground states. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.April 3, 2024

